Zimbabwe: Top Soldier Succumbs to Covid-19

28 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira-

Decorated military guru and former Commander of Two Infantry Brigade and a veteran of the liberation struggle, Major-General (Retired) Clever Shadreck Chiramba has died.

He was 66.

Maj-Gen Chiramba succumbed to Covid-19-related illness at a local hospital in Harare yesterday.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson, Colonel Alphios Makotore said Major General (Rtd) Chiramba died yesterday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

"The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chakanyuka Chimonyo regrets to announce the untimely death of Major-General (Retired) Clever Shadreck Chiramba. Maj-Gen Chiramba succumbed to Covid-19-related illness this morning at 0500 hours at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital. He was the Commander Two Infantry Brigade up to 2004 when he retired from active service. He commanded the Two Infantry Brigade during the Democratic Republic of Congo campaign. A veteran of the liberation struggle, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Chiramba was now a prosperous farmer at Marmi farm in Karoi," said Col Makotore.

Born on February 2, 1955 in Chivi district in Gude village, Maj-Gen Chiramba did his primary education at Jenya primary school from 1961 to 1968.

He left the village for Mashava where he did Ordinary Level through correspondence.

Maj-Gen Chiramba was to later join the liberation struggle, which led to the independence of the country in 1980.

He was later attested in the ZNA where he rose to become a Major- General until his retirement from active service in 2004.

Maj-Gen Chiramba led the Two Infantry Brigade during the DRC campaign under the auspices of the SADC Allied Forces.

The military intervention, which was code-named "Operation Sovereign Legitimacy" was meant to ward off rebels, secure the DRC territory, and to protect civilians.

In the war, combined African forces from DRC, Zimbabwe, Angola, South Africa and Namibia were pitted against Western sponsored insurgents from DRC and other elements.

The operation ultimately helped the country to regain its authority and sovereignty.

Burial arrangements for Maj-Gen Chiramba will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at House number 52 St Andrews Road Hatfield, Harare.

He is survived by wife, Beatrice Chiramba nee Pawandiwa, eight children and 16 grandchildren.

