Zimbabwe: Uncompromising On the Green Grass, a Gentle Giant Off It!

Danai Chitakasha in CAMBRIDGE, England

THERE are Scania trucks and there are Scania buses but in the Zimbabwean football fraternity, there was only one Scania, the now departed legend Misheck (Marimo) Chidzambwa.

The legend was a tough nut to crack at the heart of both the Dynamos and Zimbabwe senior national team but a gentle giant off it.

Zimbabwean football fans are renowned for their creativeness when assigning nicknames to their heroes. What can I say about a fandom which has come up with nicknames like "Madhobha", "Flying Saucer", "Rock of Gibraltar", "Money Maker" and the mother of them all, "Daidzai vamwe... "? This is creativeness at its best...

So when the Swedish made Scania trucks hit the roads in Zimbabwe in the early 1980s, the name was quickly given to one of our own legend. Misheck Chidzambwa became "Scania". (We give nicknames, maybe one day we will also make trucks and buses... It's long overdue)

Because of space I will not repeat what has already been said. Seven league titles with Dynamos, numerous trophies, first captain to lift a trophy for Zimbabwe (the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup when we beat Kenya 2-0 in 1985), first coach to win the new Cosafa Trophy in 2000 and yes, the first coach to bring a trophy to Manicaland, the Castle Cup with Tanganda in 1993. These are remarkable achievements embedded in our football narrative.

As a player Misheck Chidzambwa was uncompromising. He played to win and I remember well his battles with another fierce competitor Shackman "Mr Goals" Tauro. They both hated to lose. The two often captured the spirit of the Harare Derby between CAPS United and Dynamos.

Beautiful football, hard tackles, sneaky elbows, skills and goals... plenty of goals! The derbies had it all and the two protagonists were often at the centre of the drama.

I remember the fist fight which led to the red cards for the two in a match officiated by football-loving former President Canaan Banana. Was that an embarrassment? Not at all, it simply captured the spirit of the Harare Derby!

"Scania" knew that "Mr Goals" had a short fuse so to unsettle him, he would touch his long afro hair. "Mr Goals" hated this and he reacted with a punch at the towering defender. All hell broke loose, the presence of the dignitaries seated in the VIP stand soon forgotten.

The referee had no choice, the two were sent for an early shower. Derby memories!!

Like any player "Scania" had his off days. The Dakar experience when Bocande of Senegal terrorised the Warriors defence was one such match. That was a nightmare match and the commentator of the day the late Evans Mambara cried. In the local league I think he struggled against Nhamo Shambira of Highlanders. "Rasta" as Shambira was nicknamed often out jumped Scania which was rather strange for such a towering defender.

Overall he was a solid defender, uncompromising, a good leader and when he retired, a good coach. Many who played for him like mukoma Arnold Tsunga attested to his encouraging words and closeness to his players. Many who knew him at a personal level also confirm... He was a gentle giant!

A man of firsts, he deserves his place in the Zimbabwe Football Hall of Fame. A pension for those who have played for the National Team? For indeed these legends played when rewards were scant! ZIFA must move fast in this regard.

Rest in Peace Scania!!