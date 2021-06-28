Zimbabwe: Tennis Legend Shellah Mushonga Dies

ONE of the leading tennis pioneers among the black society between the 1960s and the early 1980s, Shellah Mushonga, passed away last Friday in Harare after a short illness.

He was 74.

Mushonga died at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare on Friday after he was admitted on Monday.

He was buried yesterday at Granville Cemetery.

Mushonga will be remembered for his role in introducing the sport of tennis among the blacks in Zimbabwe, in the 1960s, 70s, into the early 80s. Then the sport was considered to be an elite sport concentrated among just a few.

He was also ranked among the pioneers of the sport just like Albert Nhamoyebonde, who made a difference in high-density suburbs such as Mufakose and produced some of the country's top black players that went on to make names for themselves.

The late Mushonga was also a player, and played in the Mashonaland League back then with the likes of legendary Misheck Mbewe.

He used to play at Stodart Hall tennis courts in Mbare with his young brother Simon, who is now based in the United States. And they used to move around the country together playing tennis.

He is survived by his wife Florentine Mara Mushonga and five children - Desmond, Sheba, Dereck, Samantha and Evonne.