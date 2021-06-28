Zimbabwe: Police in Shootout With Robbers

A gang of three men wanted for armed robbery were arrested in Harare over the weekend in a raid in Kuwadzana after being shot in the legs during a shoot-out with the police, while the fourth in the gang managed to escape.

After encountering the first gang, police came across a second gang of four robbers in a car in Glen View, managed to stop them and in the fracas fatally shot one of the gang members, while the other three fled.

The three in the first gang who were arrested by CID Homicide, the unit that deals with the most violent crimes, are Michael Nhira (43), Alexio Chinzara (39) and Jealous Nyakuro (41).

The four, the three arrested and the one who escaped, were believed to be the gang using a silver Toyota Wish registration number AEW1154 that went to a house in Rydale Ridge and attacked two people with a pistol and a knife before tying them with shoelaces and then stealing a 55-inch Hisense television set, a Lenovo laptop, a wifi router, an LG Home-theatre, groceries and two cellphones.

That car was recovered in the Kuwadzana operation.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the crack team of detectives ran the gang to ground in Kuwadzana 1.

"A CID Homicide crack team pounced on the gang in Kuwadzana 1, Harare, after receiving information, resulting in a shootout," he said. "Three of the suspects were shot on legs and were subsequently arrested.

"One suspect identified as Dennis Munzara escaped while the Toyota Wish vehicle's tyres were deflated. The vehicle is now in police custody while the three suspects are now admitted in hospital under police guard."

Another police crack team received information that a separate gang was using an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle to commit robberies in Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.

The suspects were identified as Munya, Simba, Khedha, also known as Gunners, and Mosby.

"The police officer intercepted the black Honda Fit at the corner of Nineth street and Patrenda Way in Glenview at 10pm," said Asst Comm Nyathi. "A chase out ensued up to Willowvale Road and 11th Street. The suspects then decided to drive straight into the police officers' vehicle.

"The police driver swerved to the left and in the process the robbers stopped their vehicle and ran away in different directions.

"Warning shots were fired and one suspect, known as Munya produced an axe whilst charging towards one of the police officers. Police continued to fire warning shots as Munya ran towards Glenview 3 shops and hid in a gamblers' group.

"After being cornered, the suspect tried to attack the same police officer and he was then shot on the left shoulder. Munya was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Several SIM cards, two cellphones, US$4 and ZWL$1 010 were recovered from the body."

Asst Comm Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Republic Police will brook no nonsense in dealing with armed robbery case.

"Stern action will thus be taken by Police crack teams to ensure that the country is rid of criminals. Robbers who engage in shoot-outs, confrontations and fighting with Police crack teams will be severely dealt with," he said.