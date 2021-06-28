Tanzania: Bagamoyo Port Project - State On Revival Move

THE government is in talks with Chinese investors on the way forward to kick off implementation of the Bagamoyo port in the Coast region.

This was revealed yesterday by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as she was gracing the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting held at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

"I have good news here, that we have started discussion with the investor who came for the Bagamoyo port project with the aim of opening it, for the greater benefit of our nation and the investment sector," she told members of TNBC.

The president also assured that the government will consider national interest in the talks to revive the project. According to her, the government is also focusing on the implementation of Mchuchuma and Liganga projects, saying it is high time the projects take-off.

"We had a meeting recently with the investor, and we have decided to clear the way for him, the government would do its part, same to the investor," she said The Head of State who is also the Chairperson of TNBC reassured the business council that the government is highly encouraging local content on the projects being implemented in the country.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Ms Angelina Ngalula explained the necessity of the country to have a modern port that is capable of hosting large ships.

The TPSF Chairperson said since there is not enough space for further expansion of the port of Dar es Salaam, it is high time the government considers reviving the Bagamoyo port project.

"The Bagamoyo port is very crucial since there is no further space for expansion of the Port of Dar es Salaam, whose key size is 2,600 meters," she added.

The TPSF head noted that the modern and large port will enable Tanzania to compete with other neighbouring countries that are now investing heavily on their major ports.

"As a country, we really need to have this port which is strategically located, it can be easily linked to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Tanzania Zambia Railway (Tazara) infrastructures," she said.

Ms Ngalula was of the view that the government can opt either to review the contracts for the construction of the port or invite new investors, for the sake of having the project realistic, in a greater interest of the country.

Upon completion, the project that was to be implemented by the China Merchants Holding International (CMHI) at a cost of 10 billion US dollars will be the largest port in East Africa.

With the completion of Bagamoyo port, Tanzania will have four big ports along the Indian Ocean, being an addition to Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara ports.

The implementation of the project was suspended by the former government of the late John Magufuli in 2016, on grounds that the country was going to lose as terms and conditions set by the investor were not in favour of the country's interest.

Construction of the Bagamoyo port is considered as among components of implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) initiated by the government of China, as part of its efforts to embark on transformation on infrastructure development.