Tanzania: Government Warns Against Abuse of Prescription Drugs

THE government has cautioned against abuse of prescription medication among illicit drug users, saying the practice has devastating consequences on human health.

The Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene said that the 2020 report on illicit drugs indicates an increase in the use of prescription medicines by drug addicts after the government imposed tight measures to control drug trafficking.

"These medicines with stimulant substances are meant for treating some health complications, but when misused they may cause adverse effects to the users and society in general, because they use above the recommended dosage," Minister Simbachawene said in Dodoma yesterday during the commemoration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Mr Simbachawene represented Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in observing the day which aimed at creating awareness about issues related to drugs and strengthening action and cooperation in order to make the world free of drug abuse.

He noted that the abuse of the medical drugs can damage some human organs such as kidney and even lead to death.

The Minister further said that the report also showed that there were also indications on use of new illicit drugs and diversion of precursor chemicals.

He pointed out that the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in collaboration with other control organs such as Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) and Chief Government Chemist Laboratory are well prepared to prevent diversion of precursor chemicals and abuse of prescription medicines.

He further noted that the report also indicated wide use of marijuana in the country, followed by khat while heroin and cocaine are among the imported narcotic drugs which are also widely used.

The minister explained that drug abuse and illicit trafficking is a global problem which has been growing on a daily basis, adding: "Youths who are the workforce of the nation have been mostly affected with the illicit business ... contrary to the previous perception that illicit drugs are being used in urban areas. Today the illegal drugs can be accessed in rural areas," he said. He commended the sixth phase President Samia Suluhu Hassan for directing more efforts in combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking which has seen the country controlling drug trafficking, especially of heroin, by 90 per cent.

Simbachawene added that the government through the 2020 Chama Cha Mapinduzi election manifesto is determined to intensify efforts in the fight against illicit drugs by collaborating with civil society organisations in order to build their capacity in educating the public on effects of illicit drugs.

The Minister, however, issued six directives to DCEA to continue educating journalists about illicit drugs so that they can disseminate useful information to the public and compliment government efforts in the fight against illicit drugs.

He also called on CSOs dealing with control of illicit drugs to participate fully in educating the public about the effects of the drugs, but also provide economic assistance to those recovering from addiction so that they can engage in production activities.

Simbachawene further said that media should continue to educate the public on effects of illicit drugs and people with information about drug deals to report to relevant authorities for further actions.

"Those who have been affected with the drugs should go to health facilities so that they can be helped to recover, and the ministry of education should make sure that it improves illicit drugs curricula from primary school to tertiary level to enable Tanzanian youth to get proper education about illicit drugs," he said.

He called on religious leaders through their forums to denounce the use of illicit drugs.