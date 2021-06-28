Tanzania: Govt Employs 9,675 Teachers, Health Workers

THE government yesterday announced the names of 9,675 new education and health workers who have been employed in fulfillment of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's promise of April this year.

The Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Prof Riziki Shemdoe said the new teachers were selected out of 99,583 applicants. He said the total number of applicants for the health sector was 37,437, including 1,099 people with disabilities.

"Out of the selected teachers, 6,749 are for primary and secondary schools while the remaining 2,726 are health professionals," he said.

According to him, all the new employees have been assigned to their respective work centres and have to report to their new work destinations within 14 days from July 1 to 14, 2021.

Prof Shemdoe went on to urge the new teachers and health care workers to report to directors and work at designated centres and not at council headquarters.

While reporting to their new work stations, the employees have to bring their original academic documents such as Form Four and Six certificates, actual professional graduation certificates in the respective cadres, national ID or identification number as well as birth certificate.

During the selection process, Prof Shemdoe said the government considered a number of criteria, such as by prioritising those who graduated from college earlier than 2012 to 2019.

The age of the applicant was also among the criteria where the priority was given to applicants over the age of 40 who have completed the initial years as specified.

"The reason is that if they are not hired by the time they reach the age of 45, they will not be able to be employed in the government on permanent and pensionable terms," said Shemdoe.

For the coming financial year 2021/22, the government is expecting to employ 44,096 new staff in education, agriculture, livestock, fishery, police force, prisons, fire and immigration, as well as health workers for facilities under religious and charity organisations.