Tanzania: Special Prayer Held for Samia

RELIGIOUS leaders yesterday commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for demonstrating strong leadership in the past 100 days that she has been in office.

The leaders from various denominations met in the city to thank God and pray for President Samia.

They expressed their commitment to support the sixth phase government and asked the public to accord cooperation to the government for the development of the nation.

Speaking during the convocation, the Full Gospel Bible Fellowship (FGBF) Bishop Zachary Kakobe said wananchi must accept and support the government in power to enable it attain its objectives.

He said people must respect the government and support leaders in different ways, including praying for leaders. He challenged some people who compare President Samia and the late President John Magufuli's administration to stop doing so since their views do not hold water in building the nation.

He said whoever compares leaders knows nothing about God's creation and his intentions.

"God created people in different ways, you cannot expect someone to act and perform like another person, but all of them are doing a good job through different approaches," he noted.

He said Tanzanians have the responsibility and the civic duty to support the government by 100 per cent. Sheikh Hillali Shaweji said Tanzania is blessed to have a strong woman leader.

He said President Samia has so far demonstrated good leadership, which shows clearly the true strength of a woman in leadership. He said: "I once told the late President Magufuli that he was a good leader, today I say the same thing to President Samia that I like her leadership style." Dr Magnus Mhiche from Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) said changes always strengthen the society.

He said the changes that happened after the death of Dr Magufuli should be received since everything happens for a reason. He said the important thing is to pray for the nation and provide support to President Samia.