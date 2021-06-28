Tanzania: Samia Takes On Vehicle Inspection Challenge

P RESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday said the government is looking forward to meet with stakeholders to discuss and resolve challenges brought by destination used vehicles inspection.

She said the decision to execute the destination inspection was made in response to concerns from members of the business community who sought to improve the exercise.

As a result, the government came up with the option of having the exercise being done upon arrival of the import vehicle, a decision that is now receiving criticism from stakeholders, including the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

Speaking when gracing the 12th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting held yesterday at the State House in Dar es Salaam, President Samia was of the view that the government was ready to work on challenges to smoothen the inspection exercise.

The President was responding to concerns made by the TPSF Chairperson, Angelina Ngalula who suggested the need for the government to revisit the decision and opt for the pre-shipment inspection.

"It was you members of TPSF who complained in the pre-shipment inspection... the government came up with the new option but complaints are still there... We shall sit together to digest challenges and come up with a joint solution on the matter," she said.

In another development, President Samia instructed Regional and District Commissioners to properly supervise business councils in their areas of administration for effective growth of business and investment across the region.

She demanded the RCs and DCs to keep making follow-ups on challenges that members of the business community are facing, and respond accordingly.

"Personally, I'm volunteering to be a matron to women business councils at district and regional levels, for the same goal of empowering women," said the president, adding that she has volunteered to be a champion of economic rights and justice in the world.

Going forward, President Samia assured of their commitment to continue working together with members of the private sector because they are key stakeholders in national development. During her earlier speech, Ms Ngalula commended the president for her ongoing efforts of creating a favorable business and investment climate.

"We are happy with the deliberate efforts that the government is taking to encourage investment, a number of initiatives have been done, including unfreezing the bank accounts of businessmen that were frozen by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA)," she said. She also asked the government to fast-track formation of the policy for development of the private sector.