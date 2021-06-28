Zimbabwe: Boy Dies in House Inferno

A four-year-old boy from Unit O, Seke, in Chitungwiza died recently after being burnt to death when the room in which he was left sleeping by her mother caught fire.

The fire was allegedly from an unattended candle which was left on a wooden table.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to be extremely cautious and avoid leaving fire sources unattended.

"The ZRP expresses concern over the increase of sudden deaths resulting from fire incidences. On June 23, 2021 at around 6pm in Unit O, Chitungwiza a child (4) was burnt to death when the room in which he was sleeping was engulfed by fire which started from a candle.

"The candle was left unattended by the child's mother on a wooden table as she went to follow up her debt in the neighbourhood," he said.

Recently residents of Msasa Park were left awestruck when a mother, her two-year-old daughter and their domestic helper, died in an inferno in the early hours of June 19.

The fire is said to have been caused by an unattended candle as the family went to bed.

Three other children who were inside the house survived when they were rescued by an alert neighbourhood watch team that heard their screams.

They were rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where they have since been discharged.

Police said in a statement, the fire started when the family retired to bed after placing a lit candle on a plastic cup following a power cut.

"On June 19, 2021, a Harare woman (34), her daughter (2) and a maid died in a fire incident at their house in Msasa Park at 12 midnight.

"The woman's three children, comprising two boys and a girl aged 10, 6 and 7 respectively, escaped death by a whisker through the help of local security personnel and a passer-by.

"Initial investigations revealed that the fire started from a candle which was lit and placed on a plastic cup, following a power cut, before the family went to bed."