Zimbabwe: Sebyala Declares War On Manyuchi

MAHOMED SEBYALA, the Ugandan challenger to WBF world middleweight champion Charles Manyuchi, says he has what it takes to wrestle away the boxing belt from the Zimbabwean.

He jetted into the country yesterday afternoon ahead of the showdown slated for the Flamboyant Hotel in Masvingo on Saturday night.

The fight, dubbed "Duel of the Doom", will also unify the newly inaugurated World Alliance Boxing Association and World Professional Boxing Federation.

And Sebyala, through his manager and promoter Abey Mugayi-Arum, has thrown some verbal jabs ahead of the fight.

"We have prepared for this fight for a long time because of the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the fight to be postponed from last year to this year," said Mugayi-Arum.

"We have trained hard for one-and-a-half-years in preparation for this fight.

"When the fight was finally confirmed, we started training even harder and we are in very good shape.

"We have come here not as tourists but to win that belt.

"People should look forward to this fight as we are going to give Mr Charles Manyuchi a lesson."

The fight was initially scheduled to take place on April 4 last year but was called off due to Covid-19 challenges.

Manyuchi, who won the WBF world title in September 2019, was then awarded the right to cling on to the belt by the WBF.

However, he was close to losing it without going into the ring after the authorities handed a blanket ban to sport owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country of late.

WBF had threatened to vacate the belt if Manyuchi wouldn't defend the title by July 4.

However, the fight was cleared to go ahead under strict Covid-19 protocol.

The fight will mark the first time Manyuchi will be battling it out for honours in the ancient town of Masvingo since he turned professional over a decade ago.

There are also two other title fights on the undercard on Saturday.

Bout Card

Chiwandire v Cecilia Pitiseni

Lolita Muzeya (Zambia) v Violet Phiri (Zambia)

Tatenda Biningu v Ronald Tamani

Freeman Mabvongwe v Tinashe Zihove

Lemmy Simbeye (Zambia) v Philip Musariri

Evans Usaihwevhu v Baison Gwayani (Malawi)

Hassan Milanzi v Yemikani Mkandawire(Malawi)

Tinashe Majoni v Yusuf Ali (Malawi)

Charles Manyuchi v Mohammed Sebyala (Uganda)