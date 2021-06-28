Zimbabwe: Mjimba Headed to Usa

SWIMMER Nomvula Mjimba is confident her move to the United States where she is going to join Gannon University on scholarship presents her with the right platform and environment to advance her swimming career.

Mjimba, who revealed in January that she was preparing to move to university in the United States and was looking forward to take up new challenges, finalised the paperwork recently and is now set to join Gannon University this coming August.

"It's been a long journey and finally it's time to pack my bags and go and train with the best and also bring knowledge back to Zimbabwe. The scholarship award is a relief to my mum as education in USA is expensive. I am very excited I must say.

"I start my orientation mid-August for a four-year bachelor's degree in kinesiology and applied science," said Mjimba.

The promising swimmer has represented the country at different levels, including the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Last year Mjimba made the team that finished tops at the CANA Zone IV Championships, which saw 10 countries taking part in Botswana.

The 19-year-old spent the last few years in South Africa at The Wykeham Collegiate, where she also had the opportunity to experience a different level of competition compared to local competition.

She has continued to work on her swimming in South Africa for better competition and exposure. But as Mjimba moves to the United States, she is looking forward to move up the ladder and just like many other athletes, the goal is to make the Olympics.

"My swimming journey only begins now, at the right time to prepare for the 2024 Olympics. Obviously, I will be targeting times and with the level of college swimming in USA, my dream will come through.

"I'm currently training with the South African head coach and Olympic coach at Seagulls (Swimming Club) and he has worked on my swimming very well.

"Times are coming down and I am positive I will go to the World Short Course Championships in form and I will get the Olympics times than go on universality place. I have three years to achieve my goals... No pressure," said Mjimba.

Ultimately, Mjimba says she would love to contribute to the improvement of sport in Zimbabwe in the future.

"I plan to continue swimming for Zimbabwe for the next eight years and then get involved in improving the level of sport in the country. There is a lot of knowledge to bring home after I graduate."

Her mother, Zanele Nkomazana, is a proud parent and grateful for the opportunities coming her daughter's way.

"She deserves the best. She is a very disciplined swimmer who has managed to hang in there besides challenges faced so far. I salute her patience and her sportsmanship. Nomvula is not a quitter, she has worked hard and managed to get this scholarship on her own, very focused child.

"We are only paying for her living expenses, which basically means her tuition fees have been covered in her athletic scholarship. We are grateful to Gannon University," said Nkomazana.