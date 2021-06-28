Zimbabwe: Misheck Chidzambwa, the Rocky of Zimbabwean Football

WHEN former Warriors head coach Mick Poole, who passed away in the UK last week, appointed Misheck Chidzambwa as his captain for the 1985 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup tournament in Harare, the movie-loving gaffer revealed that he had chosen the bearded defender for this role because he reminded him of movie character Rocky Balboa from the famous Rocky-titled film collection which had its first release in 1976.

Chidzambwa passed away last Thursday after a long illness. He was 66.

Rocky's character is portrayed by Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone in an eight-sequel production about the rags-to-riches life of a heavyweight boxer who had explosive fists inside the ring and had strong leadership qualities. According to Poole, the big Chidzambwa was cut from the same cloth.

The Dynamos fans had their own favourite nickname for Chidzambwa. They called him "Scania" after a world-renowned, long-distance and heavy goods truck haulier brand.

Both Poole's and the Glamour Boys' followers references were a bold recognition of the towering strength and resilient play that Misheck displayed in the heart of defence for both club and country's football teams.

But last week, the muscular and tireless former centre-back, who was the first skipper to lift the country's first major silverware as the Warriors skipper, after the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final (2-0 against Kenya) in 1985, lost his long battle with a stomach ailment that had troubled him since last year.

He starred, together with his elder brother Sunday, as the centre-back pairing at the heart of the Dynamos' rearguard as they led the Harare giants to numerous league and cup titles during their illustrious partnership.

Amidst this colourful period, Sunday had to quit the game following a horrible leg injury suffered in a league match in 1983 and his younger brother toiled on with different partners but four years later, the same fate befell him and Scania also prematurely hung up his boots.

But this turned out to be a blessing in disguise for both brothers as they went on to write their own pieces of history for the nation's game when they ventured into coaching.

And Scania outdid his elder sibling on the major honours list by becoming the first local coach to win the COSAFA Cup after his troops hammered Lesotho, in the final played over two legs, to triumph 6-0 on aggregate.

During the prime of his career, Scania symbolised the "real" spirit of the Harare Derby between Dynamos and arch-rivals CAPS United.

His never-ending battles with the Green Machine's deadly marksman Shacky "Mr Goals" Tauro were always the centerpiece of every showdown in the capital

Such was the two rivals' intense eagerness to outwit each other that in one league match back in 1986 they were both involved in an ugly scuffle that led to an exchange of blows, during the tie, leaving the referee of the afternoon -- former Zimbabwe President Canaan Banana -- with no option but to send both of them off for an early shower.

Chidzambwa and Tauro, who remained close friends despite the heated incident, shook hands after the match and headed for a drink together.

By the time Scania had hung up his boots, he had left an indelible influence among his upcoming team-mates at both the Warriors and Dynamos.

One such artist was former national and DeMbare right wing back, Angirai "Durawall" Chapo, who took over the captain's armband from Scania after he retired.

"The lessons that I learnt from Scania about leadership which encompassed teamwork, perseverance, hard graft and respect for the supporters were very invaluable. During a match, he would be an assertive leader who led by example. He hated losing and worked hard to make sure that the same dedication was applied by every member of the team.

"When I passed on the skipper's armband to Memory Mucherahohwa upon my retirement, I also shared some of Scania's tips onto him. I'm so devastated by his passing away because he also got me interested in coaching after my playing career. The soccer world is poorer without him," said Chapo, who has had several coaching stints around the country and is now based at Turk Mine in Matabeleland North Province.

Misheck also went on to have successful coaching stints with the national Under-23 squad and club sides like Tanganda, Chapungu and Blue Rangers but unfortunately never led his beloved Dynamos from the technical bench. I remember one day asking him if he harboured any ambitions of coaching the Glamour Boys. He just looked at me and smiled, without saying anything. But I had a strange feeling that his unspoken wish was to have an opportunity of coaching the Harare giants for whom he had accomplished so much.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that at one time ha had been offered that job but he had politely turned it down.

To Poole he was Rocky. To his millions of fans he was Scania. But to his many colleagues off the pitch, he was Lakaju... a slang derivative of his greeting slogan: "How are you mate?" every time you bumped into him.

Up until his death, his love for football never disappeared from his system, especially when the topical issues were Dynamos or the Warriors.

Lakaju would burst into a live electrode as he delivered his own sermon in his thin voice which was in stark contrast to his huge frame.

Although thin, that tone was unmistakably brash and it pulled no punches. And, oh, he had this habit of stressing his point by raising his right hand up and down in an emphatic manner.

He never raised his tone with anyone.

Whether he was agreeing or disagreeing with you, that infectious and wide smile would accompany his conversation.

The nation's football fraternity has surely been robbed of one of its most colourful personalities ever.

However, its gratifying to note that Scania (or Rocky, as Mick Poole loved to call him) has reunited with his great football mentor and once again they can continue with their explosive partnership on the pitch somewhere up there as they search for new conquests...