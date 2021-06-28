Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta - Future Belongs to Those Who Believe in Their Dreams

"The Safari Rally is an iconic event tied with the history of sports in Kenya and East Africa.

Many generations of Kenyans and East Africans grew up fascinated by the awe-inspiring exploits of the many motoring legends who have graced this event.

This weekend, the world has once again witnessed the unique grandeur of motorsport in Kenya, the unparalleled fan enthusiasm of our Nation, and the sporting excellence of the various teams through this great Safari Rally.

Driven by the hunger of Kenyans for the return of top tier motorsport to Kenya, in 2013 I promised our nation that we would end the 11-years of relegation from the International Automobile Federation circuit.

I am proud to say that after a 19 year-long pause, the Safari is back home. Our efforts have paid off.

We have staged a remarkable 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, that has challenged both man and machine, and which will be remembered for many years to come.

Despite the prevailing Covid-19 challenges that have been felt by every country, the World has witnessed Kenya's preparedness to stage and host world-class events, as well as our commitment, to maintain our position as one of the world's top sporting destinations.

It gives me great pleasure, therefore, to announce, that we have agreed, with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the World Rally Championship (WRC), to continue hosting the Safari Rally in Kenya, every year until 2026.

In this regard, my Administration will immediately start preparations for the next Safari Rally event, and I commit the required financial investment towards another successful championship in Kenya.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me now take this opportunity to congratulate all the teams that participated in the 2021 Safari Rally.

To the winners, your hard work and perseverance are affirmations of innumerable capacities as human beings.

I am also confident that those who did not win in this year's championship will excel in the next events.

But, one thing is clear and which you are all winners; regardless of poll positions, you have inspired girls and boys across the world; to dream of achieving the perfect fusion of man and machine that you have exhibited over the last few days.

Let me also take this opportunity to wish a quick recovery to all those who regrettably experienced injuries while racing here; and we trust that next year they will return to once again prove their sporting mastery at this showpiece event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As I conclude, I want to underscore that this Safari Rally has proved that Motorsport in Kenya is alive and well. This weekend we have had a mere taste of the bright and awesome future that is in store for motorsport in Kenya and East Africa.

As it has been said before, "The future belongs to those who believe in their dreams."

We planned and we succeeded

We dreamed and we delivered. We planned and we succeeded.

Through all of our collective efforts, it is now certain that "The Greatest Show in Motorsport in Africa" will continue to thrill and inspire long into the future.

Finally, I cannot fail to recognize those who have walked with us to realise this dream.

On behalf of the Government and the People of Kenya, I thank our local and international partners, including the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the World Rally Championship team, whose support contributed to the success we are celebrating today.

Thank You All."