Kenya: Three Governors On EACC's Radar in Fight Against Graft

Three county chiefs are being investigated over their unexplained wealth running into billions of shillings, the anti-graft agency has confirmed.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala made the revelation while presenting a report on the status of the fight against corruption to the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (Jlac).

He said the governors are under audit to find out how they acquired the wealth amounting to Sh11.5 billion.

"Counties have been a big let-down to citizens due to runaway corruption. We have several suggestions for Jlac on how they can help us through legislation," EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said and lamented delays in concluding corruption cases in court.

Jlac vice-chairperson Tom Kajwang challenged EACC to do more to fight corruption.

"The public would really wish more to be done by the commission. We know of counties that lack hospitals, yet officials have stolen funds," he said.

High-profile cases

He added that the public needed to see high-profile cases finalised.

"We understand that we're working under abnormal circumstances. Covid-19 protocols have led to investigations becoming more difficult and delayed.

"We will try to find the gaps so that the system can work consistently and cases can be finalised. Suspects need to be acquitted or jailed," Mr Kajwang said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The EACC presented a memorandum it said would help strengthen the war on corruption. In the memorandum, EACC proposed several changes to the law to strengthen investigations.

Some of the laws the commission wants amended are the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Public Officer Ethics Act, Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

"We have reviewed the current legal regime and identified a number of areas that need improvement. It includes cases presided over by special magistrates where the magistrate shall hold hearings on a day-to-day basis until the trial is completed within two years from the date of filing the charge," the memorandum reads in part.

EACC also wants state officers charged with corruption to step aside until their cases are heard and determined.

Off-shore account

Under the Leadership and Integrity Act, the commission suggested an amendment to make it illegal for a person to operate an off-shore bank account without the approval of the EACC.

Going against the law will see culprits sent to prison for a term not exceeding five years or pay a fine of not more than Sh5 million.