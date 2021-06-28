Kenyan Rally Drivers Join Ranks of Celebrated Names Beamed On Live TV

With the exception of Patrick Njiru, Ian Duncan, and Jonathan Toroitich, no other Kenyan driver had been featured on global television first by the BBC and later ISC who were the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) media rights holders between 1996 to 2002.

However, that changed when Kenya's Onkar Rai finished seventh overall in the WRC Safari Rally and also clinched victory the WRC3 as curtains fell on the world's toughest rally Sunday.

Rai, together with countrymen Karan Patel, and five-time African Rally Championship Safari Rally winner Carl Tundo, hogged 27 minutes of live transmission on WRC+ 20 million subscription station which also gave live feed and content to 150 stations in 150 countries.

The three drivers started first in the same order at the Wolf 11 kilometres Hells Gate Power Stage yesterday.

This was another first for Kenyans to leave the ramp first in the revised starting line up.

And at the end of the gruelling race, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okundo, and the WRC Safari Rally Kenya Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi were at hand to receive and congratulate the Kenyan crews.

They were entertained by Masai dancers who were also captured on television showcasing Kenya's cultural diversity.

For the first time since 1994, a Kenyan was the first to step onto the finishing podium and was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the revised rules, the top performing driver after the WRC1 professional drivers, goes first to the podium after completition of the rally. In this case there was no driver who performed well in the WRC2 category and that is why Rai had his moment in the sun by virtue of being the best driver in the WRC3 category.

It was an emotional victory for Rai who dedicated his win to his brother Tejveer. Rai bowed before the President who hugged him, and they couldn't be seen chatting intimatedly as a crowd of rally enthusiasts cheered them on.

President Uhuru was in his element and in high spirits. He posed for photographs with the crews and engaged them. It was indeed a golden chance, especially for the Kenyans, who do not always have an opportunity to be up close with the Head of State.

This was a historic moment for the nation, bearing in mind that no Kenyan finished the race during the 2002 WRC Safari Rally when the event was last.

That was the lowest point in Kenyans' competition after having dominated in the history of the championship.

Rai, who has always shown promise, is now a new hero in spite of his busy work schedule.

His performance and the other 16 Kenyans who were among the finishers have restored Kenyans pride and dignity. The Safari lived up to its billing when only 26 crews finished from a start list of 58.

While on the posdium, Rai dedicated his victory to his brother. He announced that Tej was responding well to treatment and also thanked Kenyans for their support.

Another top Kenyan driver Patel finally came to terms with his troublesome Ford Fiesta when he finished eighth overall in the championship.He gave Amref Flying Doctors service and his other sponsors brand visibility in the local and international media.

Patel, educated and trained in the UK as an aeronautical engineer, said he was cautious so that he could finish the rally that claimed many casualities.

Just like other Kenyan competitors, he was apprehensive that he would be thoroughly humiliated timewise by drivers in the WRC2 in the competition.

Yet another top Kenyan driver "Flash" Tundo said his drive was not the same again after hitting a tree on Friday. All he wanted was to finish the race and not a challenge after losing valuable time.

Corporate sponsors have been giving motorsport a wide berth.

However, after the Safari Rally was guaranteed a spot in the WRC calendar for the next three years expectations are high that more drivers will be able to take part in motorsport, now confirmed by Kenyan fans as the number one sporting discipline in the country.