Kenya: Time for Tribal Alliances Long Gone, Says William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took the 'hustler nation' campaigns to Machakos County where he criticised those seeking tribal alliances in an apparent attack on rivals trying to forge a broad-based coalition.The DP said the era of politicians uniting to form tribal political outfits was long gone.Speaking at AIC Bomani in Machakos Town where he attended Sunday service, the DP said such formations will not solve Kenyans' problems."The problem that millions of Kenyans are facing today is not tribalism but poverty. That is why we are re-engineering our economic model to put more emphasis on the lower end of the wealth pyramid," Dr Ruto said.He added: "Kenyans want leaders to work together and address their challenges, especially now when Covid-19 pandemic is destroying lives."Presidential bidLater, the DP addressed a crowd at the Machakos bus station, where he wooed the region to back his presidential bid, adding he was not leaving anything to chance."I am also scheming (against my political rivals)," Dr Ruto said.Recently, ODM Chairman John Mbadi said Mr Raila Odinga-led party, which is also in talks with President Kenyatta's Jubilee for a pre-election coalition agreement, was also reaching out to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi to form a formidable force ahead of next year's polls.AuthorityThe Deputy President was accompanied by Machakos Senator Agnes Muthama, Machakos Woman Rep Joyce Kamene, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya and Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King'ang'i.The church service also marked the installation of Dr Phillip Muia as the head of the AIC church in Machakos region following the death of Bishop Bernard Nguyo earlier this year. He will be deputised by Benjamin Kilonzo.The ceremony was presided over by Bishop Abraham Mulwa, the head of the AIC church."Those of us who have been given, by God's grace and favour, authority, responsibility, power, a say, we must remember those who are weak," the DP said at the church."The word of God informs my consistent call for a change in our economic model so that we can have a bottom-up approach."Mr Musyoka said Machakos will rally behind Dr Ruto because of his political ideologies. "The bottom-up approach that is being pushed by the Deputy President will empower ordinary Kenyans. That is how we will get out of poverty as a country," said the Mwala MP.