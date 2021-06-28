Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Sixty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, Anseba, Gash Barka and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, forty-three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Fourteen are from Quarantine Centers in Adi-Keih (7), Emni-Haili (4), Mendefera (2), and Dekemhare (1); Southern Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, 39 patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (25) and Central (14) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5,261 while the number of deaths stands at 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,780.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 June 2021