Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

26 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Sixty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, Anseba, Gash Barka and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, forty-three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Fourteen are from Quarantine Centers in Adi-Keih (7), Emni-Haili (4), Mendefera (2), and Dekemhare (1); Southern Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, 39 patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (25) and Central (14) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5,261 while the number of deaths stands at 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,780.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 June 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X