Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

26 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

At the commemoration event Eritrean nationals in Switzerland and the US conducted in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day extended financial contribution in support of families of martyrs.

The nationals also assumed responsibility to support 18 families of martyrs for two years.

According to Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland, a committee to support families of martyrs in Geneva contributed 5,760 Franc in support of 8 families of martyrs, Eritrean community in Basel 3,890 Franc to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund, Eritrean community in Schaffhausen 570 Franc, nationals in Lucerne 2,770 Franc to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund, Mr. Tekeste Tesfamariam and Ms. Sara Yemane from Bern 720 Franc in support of one family of martyrs, nationals in Solothurn 4,510, nationals in Zurich 6,200 Franc to bolster the Martyrs Trust Fund, and nationals in Bern contributed 3,000 Franc to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Similarly, at the event conducted in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day, nationals in Las Vegas, the US, contributed about 30 thousand dollars in support of seven families of martyrs.

