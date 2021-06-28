Uganda: Police Officer Shoots Pupil Dead, Injures Another During Curfew

Police in Butaleja District are investigating the murder of a 13-year-old pupil, who was allegedly shot dead by a police officer during curfew time.

The deceased identified as Ester Naula, a Primary Five pupil of Namunasa Primary School in Mazimasa Sub-County was shot dead on Saturday at about 7.15 PM at Nampologoma trading centre while on her way home from buying a chapatti.

The suspect attached to Kachonga Police Post in Mazimasa Sub County opened fire after the deceased and others reportedly tried to escape the arrest.

During the stampede, other locals sustained injuries.

Mr Abdrashid Walujjo, 21, who is currently admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital sustained severe limb injuries.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident saying the police officer has since been arrested.

"We recovered the gun that was used in the shooting. We also recovered some cartridges and other exhibits. We have the suspect in our custody and we will produce him in court as soon as the investigations are complete," he said.

Mr Mugwe asked the community members to avoid being violent after a section of locals threatened to attack the police post shortly after the incident.

Mr Tom Wairagala, a father to the deceased said: "I cannot believe that my beloved daughter was killed by a police officer who is supposed to protect people and their property. It is very unfortunate and unbelievable. We demand justice and compensation from the government."

Mr George Wadangho, an eyewitness said the suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time he committed the offence.

"He was drunk at the time of the incident. In fact, we saw him in one of the bars in the trading centre during the day drinking," he said.

The Butaleja Resident District Commissioner, Mr Stanley Bayole, condemned the act but also blamed the locals for defying the presidential directives on Covid-19.

"The people started it all by throwing stones at the police officers, who were enforcing the curfew directive. The officer in question responded by firing bullets but accidentally one of them hit a young girl who died instantly," he said.

Mr Bayole said last week some people beat up the police officers including the in-charge of Busolwe police station.