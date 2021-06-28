Kenya: Project to Nurture Young Women Into Politics Launched

28 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Moraa Obiria

Nineteen-year-old Zilpa Ayoo aspires to be Nairobi Woman Representative but confesses to lack of mentorship and leadership skills.

"I look up to Rachel Shebesh (Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Gender) and just like her, I want to be the Nairobi Women Rep someday," Ms Ayoo told nation.africa last week.

Her dream is to be equally mentored by Ms Shebesh to learn how to overcome socio-cultural barriers and become a leader conscious of the needs of both genders.

"We come from communities where people are still sceptical of young women taking the lead. There is a lot to be done in eliminating prohibitive social norms," she said.

Ms Ayoo fits in the category of women targeted in a five-year project seeking to enhance young women's participation in political leadership.

Community leaders

The She Leads initiative launched in Nairobi, last week, by a consortium of charity organisations would benefit women and girls in 14-30 age bracket in six counties, namely Kajiado, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale, Homa Bay and Kisumu counties.

Ms Dennis Ratemo, program manager at Terre des Hommes Netherlands, one of the implementing partners said the 2021-2025 initiative could address socio-cultural constraints to create an enabling environment for the young women to effectively participate in development.

"To achieve girls' empowerment we have to address societal norms...we want them to sit on decision making spaces and influence decisions," he said.

He cited community leaders as crucial pillars to influencing positive change of social norms that they could engage throughout the execution of the project.

Ms Shebesh challenged girls and women seeking to rise to political leadership to reach out to women leaders both in public and private spaces.

"Look for mentors...you will find women even in the civil society who can mentor you," she said during the launch.

Lack of mentorship and socio-cultural constraints are not the only barriers to young women's participation in political leadership.

A 2013 study on Young Women's Political Participation in Kenya established that masculinity and patriarchal nature of politics as well as insecurity and gender-based violence stand on their way.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
South Africa's Chiefs Success Shows Tanzania's Simba Their Goal
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X