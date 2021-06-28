Kenya: Project to Nurture Young Women Into Politics Launched

Nineteen-year-old Zilpa Ayoo aspires to be Nairobi Woman Representative but confesses to lack of mentorship and leadership skills.

"I look up to Rachel Shebesh (Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Gender) and just like her, I want to be the Nairobi Women Rep someday," Ms Ayoo told nation.africa last week.

Her dream is to be equally mentored by Ms Shebesh to learn how to overcome socio-cultural barriers and become a leader conscious of the needs of both genders.

"We come from communities where people are still sceptical of young women taking the lead. There is a lot to be done in eliminating prohibitive social norms," she said.

Ms Ayoo fits in the category of women targeted in a five-year project seeking to enhance young women's participation in political leadership.

Community leaders

The She Leads initiative launched in Nairobi, last week, by a consortium of charity organisations would benefit women and girls in 14-30 age bracket in six counties, namely Kajiado, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale, Homa Bay and Kisumu counties.

Ms Dennis Ratemo, program manager at Terre des Hommes Netherlands, one of the implementing partners said the 2021-2025 initiative could address socio-cultural constraints to create an enabling environment for the young women to effectively participate in development.

"To achieve girls' empowerment we have to address societal norms...we want them to sit on decision making spaces and influence decisions," he said.

He cited community leaders as crucial pillars to influencing positive change of social norms that they could engage throughout the execution of the project.

Ms Shebesh challenged girls and women seeking to rise to political leadership to reach out to women leaders both in public and private spaces.

"Look for mentors...you will find women even in the civil society who can mentor you," she said during the launch.

Lack of mentorship and socio-cultural constraints are not the only barriers to young women's participation in political leadership.

A 2013 study on Young Women's Political Participation in Kenya established that masculinity and patriarchal nature of politics as well as insecurity and gender-based violence stand on their way.

