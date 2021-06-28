Zimbabwe: Major Boost for Muzarabani Water, Sanitation

Communities in Muzarabani district in Mashonaland Central got a major boost in increasing the Covid-19 pandemic preparedness after the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) launched a public awareness campaign that is promoting good handwashing behaviour and hygiene in the area.

Part of the programme, which is being supported by Unicef through the AfDB (African Development Bank), will see ZRCS working with the government invest public health infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems.

"We have embarked on a six-month Covid-19 emergency response operation focusing on Wash [water and sanitation health), infection prevention and control as well as risk communication and community engagement," said ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga.

"Safely managed water, sanitation, and hygiene services are an essential part of preventing and protecting human health during infectious disease outbreaks, including the current Covid-19 pandemic."

Hwenga said the project, funded to the tune of US$650 000, is targeting eight districts across the country, namely Muzarabani, Binga, Kwekwe rural, Mangwe, Gwanda Urban, Harare South (Hopley), Marondera urban and Kariba rural.

"This Wash project is part of a broader programme aimed at promoting hygiene during this time of Covid-19," said Hwenga.

"We want to prevent Covid-19 morbidity and mortality through improving access to safe, clean water and soap for handwashing facilities as well as key hygiene message dissemination to communities.

"In Muzarabani, the project will include repairing of sanitation facilities, hygiene kits distributions, establishment of handwashing stations and dissemination of key Covid-19 messaging and training."

Hwenga said since the commencement of the project, ZRCS managed to train 50 volunteer water point marshals, eight community health workers and environmental technicians on Covid-19 in Muzarabani.

"We have established 50 hand washing stations at public places in four wards (Dambakurima, Kairezi, Chadereka and Chiwenga) to increase positive handwashing practice in the prone communities," said Hwenga.

"ZRCS facilitated Covid-19 awareness campaigns in targeted wards every month and distributed non-food items that saw beneficiaries each getting a bucket, jerry can, two bars of green soap, five strips of water treating tablets."

More than 650 people including vulnerable groups like the disabled, the aged, child-headed families and the poor benefitted.

Hwenga said part of the project includes the rehabilitation of sanitation facilities at six health centres in the district.

"We are putting additional soakaways at Dambakurima Clinic and at other clinics we are having different projects involving sanitation facilities," he said.