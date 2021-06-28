Liberia: Incident Management System Brings in 250,000 Rapid Test Tubes, Covid-19 Vaccines

26 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Incident Management System (IMS) and partners have brought into the country Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Rapid Test Tubes as part of response effort to interrupt further spread of the COVID-19 surge in the country.

The arrival of the rapid testing tubes will ease challenges experienced in the release of laboratory results at various ports of entry. With the introduction of the rapid testing tubes, COVID-19 test result will be release within 15 minutes after test is done.

Additionally, the Incident Management System has also procured Oxygens and Cylinders to address continued influx of patients at the Star Base COVID-19 Treatment Center on the Bushrod Island in Monrovia and other centers.

The Incident Management System wants to assure the public that there are enough AstraZeneca Vaccines available for persons awaiting scheduled dates for the two doses.

The IMS is expected to receive in country additional 96,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccines within the next two weeks. This gesture is under COVAX facility with support from Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Center for Disease Control (AFCDC).

In a related development, the Government of Liberia will shortly receive 386,000 Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES with support from the World Bank.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

