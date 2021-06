Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla has inspected the ongoing development works at the Middle East Oil Refinery (MIDOR).

He was accompanied by Alexandria Governor Mohamed el Sherif and MPs from the House of Representatives' committee for energy and mineral resources.

The tour comes as part of the continued follow-up of the national petroleum projects implemented by the petroleum sector.

The tour included a visit to the MIDOR lab, which contributes over 20% of the local market's needs.