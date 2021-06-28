Egypt: ISF Says Egypt's Sporting Infrastructure Meets Int'l Standards

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Executive Director of the International Sambo Federation (ISF) Sergey Tabakov said on Saturday 26/06/2021 that Egypt is well-qualified to host more sporting events in light of its advanced sporting facilities and infrastructure, which meet international standards.

Tabakov made the remarks while discussing preparations for Egypt's hosting of the African Sambo Championships, which will be held at the Cairo International Stadium from 28 to 31 July with the participation of 22 countries.

He said that this tournament is the first step to make sure that Cairo is ready to host many sporting events organized by the International Sambo Federation.

He stressed that the Egyptian team will definitely be a very stubborn opponent for teams participating at the tournament, including Morocco, Algeria and Cameroon.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Skirmishes Over Migrants Erupt Among South Africa's Poor

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X