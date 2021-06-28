Egypt: ISF Says Egypt's Sporting Infrastructure Meets Int'l Standards

Executive Director of the International Sambo Federation (ISF) Sergey Tabakov said on Saturday 26/06/2021 that Egypt is well-qualified to host more sporting events in light of its advanced sporting facilities and infrastructure, which meet international standards.

Tabakov made the remarks while discussing preparations for Egypt's hosting of the African Sambo Championships, which will be held at the Cairo International Stadium from 28 to 31 July with the participation of 22 countries.

He said that this tournament is the first step to make sure that Cairo is ready to host many sporting events organized by the International Sambo Federation.

He stressed that the Egyptian team will definitely be a very stubborn opponent for teams participating at the tournament, including Morocco, Algeria and Cameroon.