Egypt: Transport Minister Pays Surprise Tour of Misr Railway Station in Alex

Minister of Transport Kamel el-Wazir on Saturday 26/06/2021 paid a surprise visit to Alexandria's main railway station - Misr Station - to follow up regular train movement, inspect workflow and services offered to passengers.

Wazir initiated his visit by inspecting renovation of the terminal's external yard, before he checked ticket counters where he referred the stationmaster and others to immediate interrogation for leaving their workstations, resulting in passengers crowding around the ticket counter.

The stationmaster was also held accountable for failing to follow cleaning activities. Wazir also ordered an immediate probe into leaving a locomotive without a driver at the facility.

The minister instructed accelerating the installation of modern ticket booths, like those installed at Ramses Railway Station in Cairo, as well as signposts indicating train classes and travel schedule at all ticket windows, for passengers' convenience.

Listening to complaints and requests of some commuters, Wazir stressed that it is the stationmaster's responsibility to ensure staffers' full compliance with their duties.