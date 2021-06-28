Africa: Egypt Stresses Support for African Countries to Carry Out Development Projects

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources stressed on Saturday 26/06/2021 Egypt's support for African countries to carry out development projects to serve their citizens and achieve stability through solving issues related to drinking water and floods, citing the establishment of the Rufiji Dam in Tanzania.

In a press release, the ministry said it signed a cooperation protocol with the South Sudanese Irrigation Ministry to prepare feasibility studies for the construction of the multi-purpose "Wau" dam in South Sudan.

The dam is located on one of the main branches of the Jure River in South Sudan and is expected to generate 10.4 megawatts, provide drinking water for 500,000 people, and irrigate 30,000 to 40,000 feddans, the ministry said.

According to the statement, Egypt also contributed to establishing more dams in the Nile Basin countries, such as the Owen Falls Dam in Uganda and the Jebel Aulia Dam in Sudan.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

