Egypt: Minister - Trade Ministry Keen On Increasing Russia's Investments in Egypt

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Niveen Gamea said that her ministry is keen on increasing Russia's investments in Egypt and removing all obstacles facing Russian investors to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.

Gamea had concluded her visit to Russia, where she chaired a meeting of the Egyptian-Russian committee for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, the ministry said in a press release on Saturday 26/06/2021.

During her visit to Russia, the minister expressed the Egyptian government's desire to provide an appropriate investment climate for foreign investors, noting that the establishment of the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal will help lure many Russian companies to invest in Egypt.

The minister also held a meeting with a number of Russian officials, including Regional Vice-President of Rosatom Alexander Voronkov, where they discussed the possibility of manufacturing the multi-use carbon fiber in Egypt.

