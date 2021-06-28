Uganda: Vaccination Delays Kirabo's Departure

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) was not settled after two cases were reported in the first nine-man batch to the Tokyo Olympics.

The group comprising swimmer Atuhaire Ambale, weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko and boxing trio of Catherine Nanziri, David Semujju and Musa Shadir travelled nine days ago to be able to acclimatize in Izumisano city located in the Osaka Prefecture for a month.

Whereas a quarantine has been reported for the group which has four three officials until July 3, UOC trusts the Covid-19 pressure around them will cease.

"They are currently in their hotel alone," offered UOC president Donald Rukare. "I wouldn't necessarily call it a quarantine but rather, part of the protocols there," he said.

Namutebi held back

Another swimmer Kirabo Namutebi who is based at the Fina camp in Russian city Kazan was meant to be part of the group but she did not join in because of the Covid-19 vaccination protocol in place.

"She has not gone through the vaccine (process) that we have as approved by the country here. It is only for those 18 and above," explained Chef de mission Beatrice Ayikoru.

The team in Izumisano was vaccinated with two jabs of the Astrazeneca vaccine. "So that waiver is there for the athletes who are underage. For now, she cannot go to Izumisano so she will go directly from Kazan to Tokyo."

The group travelled to Izumisano because it is located at a low altitude of about 21 metres above sea level in Osaka Prefecture.

"Izumisano for the sports that really don't require altitude. The altitude is almost at sea level," said Ayikoru who is also the UOC general secretary.

However, the first batch is still yet to have access to the facilities as desired. "Not yet," Ayikoru confirmed.

Izumisano and Tateshina are two cities that were provided by the government of Japan via a Memorandum of Understanding signed back in 2018 to help Uganda prepare for the Olympics.

"Tateshina is above 1500 metres so that will be conducive for the athletics team," added Ayikoru. Tateshina is located in the Nagano Prefecture.

Race to Olympics

Uganda's Tokyo- bound athletes so far

Athletics

Women: Halima Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo & Esther Chebet (1500m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Stella Chesang, Prisca Chesang & Sarah Chelangat (5000m), Mercyline Chelangat (10000m), Juliet Chekwel & Immaculate Chemutai (Marathon)

Men: Ronald Musagala (1500m), Albert Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase), Oscar Chelimo (5000m), *Jacob Kiplimo, *Stephen Kissa, *Joshua Cheptegei & *Abdallah Mande (10000m), Fred Musobo, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges (all Marathon)

*Only 3 can be allowed to compete

Boxing

Women: Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight)

Men: Musa Shadir (Welterweight), David Semujju (Middleweight)

Weightlifting

Men: Julius Ssekitoleko (67kg)

Rowing

Women: Kathleen Noble (Single Scull)