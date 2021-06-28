Liberia: Government of Liberia Suspends Graduation, Gala Day, Queen Contest

-as COVID-19 rages

The government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education with immediate effect, suspends all social programs in schools including graduation, gala- day, queen contest, parade, and field trip, amongst others.

In a news conference Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, the Minister of Education, Prof. D Ansu Sonii, Sr. said, there will be absolutely no graduation, gala day, field trip, parade, queen contest exercises until at such time the COVID-19 situation has ceased and the Ministries of Health and Education give permission or authorization.

At the same time, Minister Sonii mandates school authorities to identify key content areas within the curriculum to complete all requirements for the school year, noting that the Ministry is holding consultations leading to an adjustment in the closure of the school year from September 30 to August 30, 2021.

He emphasizes that the health protocols and regulations put in place by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL) are to be strictly implemented and school authorities are herewith given the exclusive authority to send home students, who may fail to comply with these prescribed regulations.

However, Minister Sonii adds that younger children who are unable to go home by themselves should be kept in an isolated room, while their parents are being contacted to come for them.

He reiterates that school health kits have been distributed to all schools across the country and that in the event where a school has not receive a health kit, it should immediately call 1416 or 0886-758-578 for intervention.

He says the Ministry of Health is authorized to conduct unannounced spot checks at schools uninterrupted, saying that the choice of a school visit is left to the Ministry to determine the particular community the virus is on the increase.

Meanwhile, Minister Sonii cautions students desirous of pursuing bachelor degrees at the LICOSESS college, not to attend on grounds that the institution is authorized to offer associate degrees only, not bachelor degrees for now.-By Lewis S. Teh, Editing by Jonathan Browne