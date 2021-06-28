Liberia: Depoliticizing the Covid-19 Fight

A recent offer by the leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress Alexander B. Cummings to help the Government of Liberia against the current covid-19 fight, and subsequent acceptance by President George Manneh Weah is a welcome signal that should unite Liberians around a national cause void of politics.

Mr. Cummings in a recent statement offered to work with the government in whatever reasonable way in tackling the resurgence, which experts say is the Delta variant.

He said the Cummings Africa Foundation is open to working with authorities of the Ministry of Health to identify urgent gaps in the national response to yield quick interventions. The ANC leader revealed that he has sent out SOS call to the international community, especially the United States, the European Union, and all friendly nations of the world, for much-needed help with vaccines, medical supplies, ventilators, and other support for hospitals and community clinics across the country.

In no time, President Weah accepted the offer from the opposition politician, indicating that he is willing to listen to and work with Mr. Cummings, void of political hindrance, adding "The coronavirus is no joke... Liberians are losing their lives every day to the plague. During a national crisis of this nature and magnitude, all hands of good citizens, void of political affiliation, are required on deck."

President Weah said if the help being offered by Cummings is without a political trace, it would go a long way in beefing up the health sector and finding a remedy to the unanticipated health crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We welcome this spirit of collaboration, particularly in times of national crisis such as the current health pandemic that has taken the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of Liberians, and millions around the world.

We challenge other opposition political leaders in the country to emulate the ANC leader's example, and the corresponding reception from the President in joining hands to kick coronvirus out of Liberia.

It is in such a critical period when the nation needs all of its best to stand up for a united cause. The gesture by both Weah and Cummings clearly demonstrates leadership that transcends selfish interest and blinded self-ego.

Liberia is our common patrimony, and whether you are in position, opposition or no position, come out with strategies and tangible support to save the ship from sinking, because when this nation goes down or when the people perish, we would have no place to come home and politicians would have no one to lead.

Lastly, the coronavirus is deadly. It does not pick and choose. It has neither special friends nor foes, but rather moves on the rampage, destroying precious souls. Its next victim could be a current official or a politician aspiring to become the next President or our future scientists, doctors, educators, engineers, pastors, and imams, or social workers.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/cummings-makes-an-international-appeal/ https://thenewdawnliberia.com/weah-opens-arms-towards-cummings/