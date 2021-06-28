Tanzania: It Is Simba, Yanga Asfc Final

LUIS Miquissone scored a last gasp goal against Azam FC at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea yesterday, to earn Simba ticket into the final of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

The Msimbazi Reds giants will now face their traditional rivals Young Africans in the final at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

Yanga sailed into the final following their hard fought 1-0 win over Biashara United in the first semifinal encounter at the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora on Friday with goal from Burkina Faso striker Yacouba Sogne.

In the second semifinal match yesterday, it was difficult to predict which team will emerge victorious as both sides looked determined to win.

Simba started strongly and just minutes from the kick off, maestro midfielder Clatous Chama set piece came off the wall.

Then, Mohamed Hussein pushed forward but could not make the most from the chance.

In the 14th minute, Azam's Daniel Amoah was shown yellow card for crude foul on Miquissone and three minutes later Thaddeo Lwanga of Simba was booked for similar offence.

Few chances were created from both sides in the first 45 opening minutes. After the break, Simba Head Coach Didier Gomes introduced striker Meddie Kagere for Muzamiru Yassin.

Simba survived a scare in the 48th minute, when Joash Onyango lost possession but Salum Aboubakar fired his shot wide with only goalkeeper, Aishi Manila at his mercy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shomari Kappombe skilfully broke through the Azam defence in the 58th minute, but his strike was too soft to overpower Azam goalie Mathias Kigonya who saved well.

Simba was close to scoring at the 66th minute but Kagere fluffed with the chance. Simba brought in game changer Bernard Morrison after an hour mark, replacing Larry Bwalya and the Ghanaian attacker stretched Azam defenders to the limit.

Azam brought in Never Tigere for Salum Aboubakar but it was Simba who were peddling toward, pressing for the winner.

They were rewarded in the very final minute of the game after Morrison was brought down at the edge of the box.

With a sharp thinking, Morrison played a quick foul, releasing Miquissone to fire home the winning goal.

Azam booked three more yellow cards in the 59th minute through Mudhathir Yahya and two yellow cards in the 90th minute through Bruce Kangwa and Obbrey Chirwa following the controversy that arose after Simba scored the winning goal.