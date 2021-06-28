Nigeria: Govt Seeks End to War Risk Insurance On Nigeria-Bound Vessels

The federal government has called on the international shipping community to urgently remove the war risk insurance premium currently being charged on Nigeria-bound vessels.

The government said the charge is unjustified given that the country has set up security infrastructure aimed at eradicating various risks encountered by seafarers on Nigeria's territorial waters.

Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, made the call over the weekend in Lagos, while giving his welcome address at an event organised by the agency to mark the Day of the Seafarer, 2021 themed: 'Fair Future for Seafarers.'

President Muhammadu Buhari, recently launched Deep Blue Project initiative.

This, the NIMASA boss said would further strengthen Nigerian security and safety infrastructure with its water body.

This, he stated, was a response to the insecurity challenges faced by the country, adding it aimed at ending the scourge of insecurity along the nation's territorial waters with the vision to protect lives at sea.

However, making a case for the persisting War Risk Insurance on Nigerian-bound cargoes, Jamoh, acknowledged the need for its removal, saying the Deep Blue project was set up to reduce the cost of shipping in the country.

"Nigeria is not at war. If they decide to classify Nigeria as a war risk zone because of the piracy or try to collect the premium of war premium insurance having accepted that we have invested much having appreciated the contribution we have made so far when it comes to the issue of Maritime insecurity, this signifies that something needs to be done.

"What we are saying here is that if those people who have sat down and slam Nigeria War risk premium benchmark are now telling us that we made progress, then that means a certain portion of that war risk must be dropped, "he said.

Jamoh who also said Nigerian maritime community was making progress on security applauded the support, contribution and investments of the Nigerian government to tackle the piracy within Nigerian waterways and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

"Just some weeks ago, Mr. President commissioned the Deep Blue Project which is the first of its kind in the West and Central African region, prompting the international community to recognise such efforts and they are behind us," he stated.

He added, "The poor masses on the streets should not be made to pay the price of these few individuals that try to blight the integrity of this country just like that. We have more than 200 million Nigerians and those young people perpetrating such mischief and criminal acts are not more than 1200 trying to drag Nigeria into mud.

"Nigeria is making progress and now that we are making progress, would we continue to be in the most dangerous waters? If such things continue, the investors will feel shortchanged and it is an injustice to this great country," he said.

On how to better the conditions of seafarers in line with this year's theme, NIMASA boss highlighted the sacrifices made by seafarers during the pandemic to keep the world trade going.

Their sacrifice, he said, calls for better policies to ensure they have better working and living conditions.