Libya: FM - Berlin II Conference Reiterated Importance of Withdrawal of Foreign Forces, Mercenaries From Libya

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that the Berlin II conference saw the participation of a large number of influential countries at the regional and international levels with the aim to strengthen the political track to solve the crisis in Libya through a Libyan-Libyan consensus and the national unity government.

In remarks he gave over the phone to El Hekaya TV program on "MBC Egypt" channel, he said the conferees in Berlin agreed on the importance of the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya and working to support its sovereignty and unity and preserve its capabilities.

They stressed the need for committing to resolving the crisis by sticking to all recommendations approved by the Security Council, including the holding of legislative and presidential elections on December 24, consolidating the ceasefire and supporting the economic committee co-chaired by Egypt, the US and the EU to protect Libyan resources and ensure their fair and transparent distribution to all Libyan citizens, he added.

