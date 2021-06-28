Egypt Reports 412 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Fatalities

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Friday 25/06/2021 that 412 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 279,596.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 29 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,031.

As many as 765 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 208,957 so far, the spokesman said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Skirmishes Over Migrants Erupt Among South Africa's Poor

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X