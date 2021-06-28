South Africa: 122 More People Die Due to Covid-19

28 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's Covid-19 cases continue to rise as the country moves to Adjusted Alert Level 4, with 15,036 infections logged on Sunday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the new cases are from the 55 920 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, representing a 26.9 % positivity rate.

Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).

Meanwhile, 122 more people lost their lives to COVID-19 complications, pushing the death toll to 59 900.

According to the public health institute, the country had an additional 361 hospital admissions.

This means 11 413 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across South Africa.

In addition, the recovery rate has dropped below 90% and now stands at 88.7%.

On Sunday, 1 343 people received their COVID-19 vaccine, pushing the total to 2 205 228.

