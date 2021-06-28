Egypt: Chief of Staff Back Home After Visits to Congo, Sudan

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohamed Farid returned home on Saturday after official visits to DR Congo and Sudan.

During his visit to Congo, Farid met with his Congolese counterpart Mbala Munsense and discussed issues of mutual concern in the different military fields.

The two sides held talks about ways of developing joint military cooperation.

In Sudan, Farid met with Sudanese Chief of Staff Mohamed Othman and probed issues of mutual concern in the different military fields.

Farid and Othman agreed on the need to promote cooperation in the various military domains.

