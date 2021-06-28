Egypt, Russia Discuss Boosting Economic Cooperation

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Executive director of the Industrial Modernization Centre (IMC) Mohamed Abdel Karim discussed Friday 25/06/2021 with chairman of the Russian-Egyptian Business Council Shamil Orlov means of boosting the economic cooperation.

Convened on the sidelines of the 13th meeting of the joint Egyptian-Russian committee, currently held in Moscow, the get together discussed reinforcing the cooperation and sharing expertise between IMC and the council in the fields of manufacturing, trade exchange, and technologies.

Abdel Karim had held several separate meetings with other Russian officials on the fringes of the expanded talks between Trade and Industry Minister Niven Gamea with her Russian counterpart Denis Manturov.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

