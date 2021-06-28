Egypt: Prosecutor General, French Justice Min. Discuss Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism, Human Trafficking

26 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prosecutor-General Counselor Hamada el-Sawy on Friday 25/06/2021 discussed with French Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti cooperation in fighting terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering and violence against women.

During their meeting, Counselor Sawy lauded the level of cooperation with France, considering it a message to all world countries and a role model for cooperation.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the French Justice Ministry, was attended by Egypt's Ambassador to France Alaa Youssef and a high-level delegation from the Public Prosecution.

The two sides reviewed the deeply-rooted ties between the Egyptian and French judiciary and the judicial authorities in both countries that contributed to the effective cooperation between the two sides and the Public Prosecution's recovery of Egyptian artifacts.

They also stressed the importance of continuing effective cooperation between the two sides by exchanging information and developing means of obtaining it in the different departments, updating joint agreements and removing the obstacles facing their joint cooperation.

They also expressed interest in fighting illicit trafficking of cultural property and facilitate returns and restitution with the illicit trafficking in artifacts.

For his part, the prosecutor general expressed keenness on exchanging expertise and boosting training between members of the Public Prosecution and their French counterparts, particularly in the fields of terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering and violence against women.

At the end of the meeting, counselor Sawy noted that the Egyptian women will start working in the Public Prosecution at the beginning of October in implementation of the decision issued by the Supreme Council of Judicial Bodies, headed by the president of the Republic.

