South Africa: Government Must Fast-Track Laws to Decriminalise and Protect Sex Workers

analysis

The pandemic showed some of the flaws in criminalising sex work and why it is so important to decriminalise it sooner rather than later. For example, sex workers were unable to work under national lockdown restrictions and received no government support, because they are not recognised as legitimate contributors to the economy.

Thembinkosi Gcoyi is the managing director of Frontline Africa Advisory. Linda Busuku is its stakeholder relations officer.

The South African government needs to seriously reflect on decriminalising sex work. Over the years it has shown a willingness to reassess matters that have previously been looked upon as cultural taboos, and instituted policies that shift how these matters are viewed or addressed. Notable examples include same-sex marriage, the termination of pregnancy, the legalisation of cannabis and the current debate around polyandry.

In the context of this article the term sex worker refers to those engaged in prostitution and excludes pornographic or webcam performers and others who might be construed as sex workers.

Sex workers are still pushed out to the periphery of society and are subjected to violence and discrimination without recourse to law enforcement. They also have very few means 0f support. A lot of the violence is...