Malawi: Former RBM Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe On the Run As Police Arrest Ex-Bank Directors

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Dr. Dalitso Kabambe is reportedly in hiding following revelations that he authorised the transfer of K4.3 billion to FDH Bank account number 1024883104001 the night before the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced results of the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election.

The FDH bank account is held in the name of Chief Elections Officer which corporate governance experts and commentators faulted.

Police have arrested former Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga, who is involved in a legal challenge for constructive dismissal.

Arrested as well are retired Director Rodrick Wiyo and a serving manager, Leya Ndonga who is also named in the forensic audit of the bank as having a hand in the abuse of Covid-19 funds.

Kabambe, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful is said to have given an excuse to for not reporting to the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe today.

Previously MEC defended its position when this obscure account existence was revealed saying: "the nation should be informed that this amount was duly authorized by the Accountant General. These amounts were meant to facilitate payment of printing of ballot papers and other bills for electoral activities, and allowances for security officers, polling staff and other service providers during the polling exercise."

Nyasa Times understands that more arrests are underway at the Treasury, Malawi Electoral Commission and DPP officials.

Former Minister of Finance Dr Goodall Gondwe is said to be on the list of those to be picked in the next 48 hours.