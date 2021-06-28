Madagascar National Day

25 June 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Madagascar on the occasion of your Independence Day.

The United States values our strong relationship with Madagascar, which is buttressed by our mutual commitment to addressing climate change and fostering inclusive economic development. We look forward to continued cooperation to advance democratic good governance, human rights, and sustainable growth for the Malagasy people in the years to come.

Best wishes on this auspicious day!

