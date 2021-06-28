Tanzania: Yanga Coach Showers Praise On Players

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi lauded his charges for playing with determination to march into the final of this season's Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

Yanga defeated Biashara United 1-0 at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora on Friday to reach in the last phase of the competition whose final will be held at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

Burkina Faso striker Yacouba Sogne netted the lone goal of the match to give his team the crucial victory and another hope to end the campaign with a silverware.

"The game was very tough as you saw but I congratulate my players for the good fighting spirit they showed throughout the match.

"I also laud Biashara United for playing good football and they also have a good team, which showcased massive game," Nabi said during a post match briefing.

His captain Bakari Mwamnyeto narrated that they are ready to face any team in the final and they will continue to work hard to win the championship.

"The game was tough but we thank God for this victory. We were not satisfied with the 1-0 win as we had several chances to increase the tally but we are happy with what we got," he said.

On his part, Biashara United Coach Patrick Odhiambo said there are many positive things they have learnt from the match and will use them to strengthen his side.

"In football, you learn in every match. Playing against a big team like Yanga has given us a good lesson because they have talented players.

"What made the difference was the quality of players which Yanga have. A player like Feisal Salum and others are top class capable to decide results of the game," the Kenyan trainer said.

Yanga's victory ended their five year wait to reach in the ASFC final hence had every reason to celebrate even though the war is not yet over.

After the ASFC assignment, the two teams have now diverted their focus in the top flight league for their remaining fixtures before winding up the season.

Yanga have a traditional derby clash against Simba on July 3rd this year at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It will be their 32nd match before hosting Ihefu FC and travelling to play against Dodoma Jiji at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma in their last game of the season.

On the other hand, Biashara United will head to Sumbawanga to face Tanzania Prisons before playing Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya in their final encounter of the campaign.