Liberia: Ruling CDC Welcomes Firing of Controversial Deputy Minister As Replacement Named

Monrovia — The Congress for Democratic Change lauds President George M. Weah's timely dismissal of former information Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Eugene L. Fahngon.

The party's National Executive Committee believes the dismissal action, which is a step in the right direction, demonstrates the President's unflinching commitment to a serious and depoliticized campaign against the spread of covid-19.

Therefore, the leadership of the Congress for Democratic Change admonishes officials entrusted with public trust to avoid the ill-judged and baseless assertions of the former Minister, which is mutually incompatible to government's healthcare delivery agenda to keep people and country save from the devastating impacts of covid-19.

At the same time, the party renews calls for all members of the CDC to take the lead in adhering to the President's recent proclamation, which provides the best mechanism through which we will collectively curtail and #Beatcovid out of Liberia.

At the same time, the Congress for Democratic Change welcomes the National Patriotic Party and the Liberia People's Party's recent reaffirmation of commitment to the CDC-led government.

Occurring at two different time intervals, the two parties' renewed support to the President's governing agenda present an extraordinary inspiration for all members, supporters and sympathizers of the CDC to reconverge and unite around its redemptive governing ideology.

Meanwhile, President Weah has nominated Jarlawah Tonpo as Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT).

Mr. Tonpo, named early Thursday, June 24, 2021, replaces former Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon who was relieved of his duties on Wednesday night.

Currently, Mr. Tonpon serves as Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Senate. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and a Masters candidate in International Relations (University of Liberia) and a Masters candidate in Public Administration at the University of Liberia.

The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.