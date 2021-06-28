Liberia: UNOPS Hands Over 27 Toyota Land Cruisers to LISGIS in Support of the HISWA Project

Monrovia — The Harmonization and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project in Liberia achieved another milestone by receiving 27 brand new Toyota Land Cruisers fitted with GPS. The HISWA project is implemented by the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo Information Services (LISGIS), with funding from the World Bank, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) as implementing partner.

On Tuesday 22 June 2021, UNOPS handed over 27 Toyota Land Cruisers to LISGIS to support the HISWA project which seeks to strengthen the statistical systems of Liberia by harmonizing, producing, disseminating and enhancing the use of core economic and social statistics.

According to the Director General of LISGIS Prof. Francis F. Wreh, the vehicles are intended to equip LISGIS with the needed logistics to implement the HISWA Project in the country. Prof. Wreh furthered on by stating that all the vehicles came fitted with a complete GPS tracking system to assist LISGIS efforts to better manage these assets and to ensure that they are used for the intended purpose.

Also present in the handing over ceremony was the National Census Coordinator - Mr. Andrew A. Tellewoyan expressed his appreciation at the speed at which UNOPS were able to deliver the vehicles and acknowledged UNOPS as a partner of choice for future endeavors.