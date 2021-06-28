Liberia: UNOPS Hands Over 27 Toyota Land Cruisers to LISGIS in Support of the HISWA Project

25 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Harmonization and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project in Liberia achieved another milestone by receiving 27 brand new Toyota Land Cruisers fitted with GPS. The HISWA project is implemented by the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo Information Services (LISGIS), with funding from the World Bank, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) as implementing partner.

On Tuesday 22 June 2021, UNOPS handed over 27 Toyota Land Cruisers to LISGIS to support the HISWA project which seeks to strengthen the statistical systems of Liberia by harmonizing, producing, disseminating and enhancing the use of core economic and social statistics.

According to the Director General of LISGIS Prof. Francis F. Wreh, the vehicles are intended to equip LISGIS with the needed logistics to implement the HISWA Project in the country. Prof. Wreh furthered on by stating that all the vehicles came fitted with a complete GPS tracking system to assist LISGIS efforts to better manage these assets and to ensure that they are used for the intended purpose.

Also present in the handing over ceremony was the National Census Coordinator - Mr. Andrew A. Tellewoyan expressed his appreciation at the speed at which UNOPS were able to deliver the vehicles and acknowledged UNOPS as a partner of choice for future endeavors.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X