Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

25 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 25 June 2021 - In connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day, nationals residing in Scandinavian countries, Australia, The Netherlands, and the USA have made financial contributions to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of Martyrs.

According to the report, the nationals residing in the Scandinavian countries-Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland have contributed a total of 208 thousand Norwegian Kroner and 160 thousand Swedish Kroner.

Nationals residing in various cities of Australia also contributed 29 thousand 224 Australian Dollars to augment Martyrs Trust Fund and have assumed the responsibility of supporting 43 families of martyrs.

Likewise, nationals residing in various cities of The Netherlands contributed 26 thousand 573 Euros to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund and 1 thousand 800 Euros to support families of the martyrs, the Eritrean Embassy in The Hague reported.

Similarly, the Eritrean Community in Oakland, California, the US, contributed 24 thousand 750 Dollars; nationals in Jacksonville, Florida, 1 thousand 030 Dollars, Eritrean Community in San Diego 4 thousand 539 Dollars, and nationals in Atlanta and its environs 25 thousand Dollars.

Read the original article on Shabait.

