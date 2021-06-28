Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Fifty-Six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Anseba, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, thirty-nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Nine patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tsorena (3), Mendefera (2), Mai-Mine (1), Adi-Keih (1), and Senafe (1); Southern Region.

On the other hand, 75 patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (63) and Anseba (12) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to date has accordingly risen to 5,222 while the number of deaths stands at 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 5,720.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

25 June 2021