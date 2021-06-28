Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

Asmara, 25 June 2021 - Employees of the Ministry of Marine Resources and Salina Salt Factory in Massawa have assumed the responsibility of supporting 20 families of martyrs.

At the event conducted at the Ministry of Marine Resources compound on 23 June, it was stated that the beneficiary families of martyrs are from Foro, Massawa, Gindae, and Shieb sub-zones.

According to the report, the employees of the Ministry of Marine Resources assumed the responsibility of supporting 15 families of martyrs while workers of Salina Salt Factory 5 families of martyrs for one year.

Mr. Ismael Osman, representative of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch, on his part stating the goodwill the employees undertook is part of the initiative nationals inside the country and abroad have been undertaking called on others in the civil service to follow the noble example.

Commending the initiative the employees of the Ministry of Marine Resources and Salina Salt Factory undertook, Mr. Rezene Adonay, Secretary of the PFDJ branch in the Northern Red Sea region, called for reinforced effort in ensuring the sustainability of the program.

The number of families of martyrs being supported by civil servants in the Northern Red Sea Region has reached 150, the report stated.

In related news, members of the youth workers organization in the Southern Red Sea region contributed financial and material support to 15 families of martyrs in the Port city of Assab.

Speaking to Erina, the chairperson of the youth workers organization in the region, Mr. Ibrahim Saleh stated that since last year members of the organization have been supporting families of martyrs by raising money from their monthly salaries.