Tanzania: Samia Accelerates Eacop Implementation

Tanzanians and Ugandans are gleefully waiting for the fortunes to be reaped from the 3.55 billion US dollars crude oil pipeline venture by their two countries.

The project is said to have short and long term economic benefits for the two neighboring countries, specifically during the construction phase.

In April this year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan was in Uganda to witness the signing of the agreements at State House Entebbe.

The two countries signed the Host Government Agreement, Shareholder Agreement (for the pipeline company) and Tariff agreements.

Partners in the pipeline agreement, Total and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, also witnessed the signing of the agreements.

The signing of the agreements would pave the way for the construction of the 1,440 km crude oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to the Tanzanian seaport of Tanga with the project billed to be the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world.

It is heated because of the waxy nature of Uganda's oil. Uganda has so far discovered over 6.5 billion barrels of oil.

Ms Samia exuded confidence that the ambitious project would not only benefit Uganda and Tanzania alone but the entire region.

"The project will bring revenues to the regional countries and more than 10,000 jobs will be created," she said.

According to the President, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will unlock the regional potential and attract more investors to east Africa.

"Our region is well-endowed with abundant resources. In order to fully and effectively exploit these resources, we need infrastructure," she added.

The opportunities expected to be available during the construction project on the Tanzanian side include supplying of equipment, security services, food and beverage services, hospitality services, human resource management, supplying fuel in the project and communication services.

According to some official reports, the huge investment of the EACOP construction will be the major source to increase direct foreign investment in both countries by 60 per cent.

Tanzania is expected to earn an estimated 3.24bn/- US dollars once the project becomes operational with more than 18,000 jobs set to be generated over the next 25 years.

As part of long-term economic benefits, the EACOP project is expected to attract more investors for exploring oil and gas resources in the countries.

The project is envisaged to increase Tanga Port's logistic activities; with the port also due to experience more 600 million US dollars direct investments in establishing new jetty, storage tanks, and supporting facilities.

The local communities along the EACOP route will benefit from various training and education programmes such as road safety, and welder training.

Also, the small towns along the pipeline's path are likely to experience the local business boom as those working on the pipeline will stay in the construction camps, local hotels and drink in local bars.

There will be individual benefits from the job opportunities that will emerge throughout the project, with approximately 10,000 jobs expected during the construction phase. These include skilled workers, semi-skilled workers, and casual workers.

During the construction phase of the proposed EACOP project, indigenous casual workers will be employed from each district the pipeline passes and this will improve the development of local capacity through technology transfer.

Also, the EACOP will create short-term employment of about 2-3 years, for welders, heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, mechanics, site engineers, construction managers, construction labourers and more.

Total will hold the major stake in the heated pipeline, at 72 per cent with Uganda's at 15 while Tanzania will have 5 per cent and CNOOC Ltd 8 per cent.