Nigeria: Firm Backs Oyo Govt On Ibadan Circular Road

Ibadan — An engineering firm, Geofocus Company Limited has threw its weight behind the Oyo State government, over the termination of the contract for the construction of Ibadan Circular road, saying the contract did not follow due process.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Debo Adedeji, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, said the award of the contract to ENL Consortium Ltd, by the immediate past administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was allegedly shrouded in secrecy.

He said the concession was not advertised in accordance with the Procurement Act.

The government of Governor Seyi Makinde had terminated the contract awarded to ENL, for alleged delay in delivering the road which has been kicked against by the company.

Adedeji while apparently reacting to the statement credited to the Chairman of ENL, Prince Adesuyi Haastrup, on the termination of the contract, said Geofocus initiated the project in 1995, under the administration of Col. Ike Nwosu (rtd) and had since then been developing it with the various administrations of the state including that of Ajimobi.

He lamented that a legacy and critical infrastructure like the road meant to produce teeming jobs and promote economic advancement of Ibadanland could be turned to a political commodity to be traded in the black market and misrepresentation of facts such as it was initiated by the administration of late Governor Lam Adesina.

He disclosed that the entire road as conceived by Geofocus is 110km with an amortization of 25 years as against 32km with amortisation of 35 years awarded to ENL by the administration of Ajimobi, adding that till date the company has been the major proponent on the project bringing in financiers and technical experts.

Adedeji who maintained that the project belongs to the Oyo State government, said the firm has the right to its concept, intellectual property and also hold a patency on it, stating that the idea of ancillary projects of the road such as markets, schools and housing raised by Haastrup actually belonged to Geofocus.

According to him, "With the support of our Chairman, Dr. Taiye Ayorinde, Geofucus had been guiding each administration to the development and financing of the project. Indeed, each administration from Nwosu to Seyi Makinde had seen our expertise in project development and commitment for 26 years.

"Along the way, Lam Adesina administration looked into our efforts and constituted a ministerial committee to work with us to advance the project development.